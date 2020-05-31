Suicide Squad 2: everything you need to know about it

Suicide Squad (2016), introduced us to a fascinating character and crazy Harley Quinn. Directed by David Ayer, the critics were not in this movie. But despite everything, DC offers an independent sequence.

Even after he had been severely criticized during the first part, the film earned approximately $ 750 million in the world. Here’s everything we know about Suicide Squad 2-

Details of the plot for Suicide Squad 2

Replacing David Ayer as a director, the next film from James Gunn is one of the films most anticipated by 2021.

Based on the team anti-hero of DC Comics Suicide Squad, the upcoming film is a sequel standalone Suicide Squad (2016). “This is a restart total and not a suite,” said Peter Safran.

The film will follow the basic plot with Amanda Waller threatened his team during a mission in death.

Expected Distribution of the film

Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney will return from the first film.

After playing a couple of times in the role of Harley Quinn, first in Suicide Squad (2016) and then in Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie will be again seen in the role of the wonderful Harley Quinn. But this time, the holding of Quinn will be completely different.

Will Smith will not be there in the following stand-alone. Smith will not be back due to scheduling conflicts. So no Deadshot in the film.

There is also evidence that David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior and Steve Agee are also likely to make an appearance.

When Suicide Squad 2 will be released there in cinemas?

On January 30, 2019, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film would be released on August 6, 2021.

Filming took place from September 2019 through February 2020.

The production stopped between the two when Gunn had taken a flight to return to his home with his pet well-loved Wesley before his death. Gunn marked the end of the production with a heartfelt message for Wesley.

Is there a trailer for the next film?

There is no trailer until now, and it will not appear earlier. But we can wait until later this year.

After the confirmation of the release date, Comic-Con 2020 looks like a platform decent for the first few frames of the trailer.

Finally, we can say that the fans are very excited about Suicide Squad 2. If the movie went well, this could be one of the biggest movies of next year. The Nation’s Roar keep you aware of everything.