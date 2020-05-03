Suicide Squad 2 : Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) still has a fresh new look at these videos of the film

Harley Quinn is not the fashionista of the ugly of Gotham City for nothing ! The bad girl accumulates the required eccentric in Birds of Prey (which our critic is here to read), and it will not stop in so good way. The character will be part of the second team of Suicide Squad 2, currently in the middle of shooting in Panama. In front of the camera of James Gunn, Margot Robbie there will be not one but several new looks ! The Twitter account of DC Movie News has posted a photo of the actress with her iconic quilts and an umbrella in the hand, dressed rather sober : jeans and a camisole-white. Nothing to see video of shooting of Suicide Squad 2 in which Harley Quinn is wearing a red dress and boots to fight !

An outfit very classic, which detonates in relation to clothes eccentric to which the evil of the universe DC Comics has accustomed us. Perhaps will she be dressed well to the occasion of a secret mission, for which it must ensure disappear incognito into the crowd of ordinary people… Hard to imagine Harley Quinn melt into the mass, but it is nevertheless what this photo suggests ! It will, however, wait a little before knowing the role of the bad girl within its new team of the film, as well as the mission that will require the members to go in this central American country. By then, we’ll no doubt have other insights outfits the famous ugly as embodied by Margot Robbie !