Suicide Squad : after the Snyder Cut, David Ayer confirms the existence of the Ayer Cut – News Movie

The triumph unlikely Snyder Cut Justice League has given hope to David Ayer, who speaks of the progress of the director’s cut of Suicide Squad.

Warner did not wait for the output of Justice League in 2017 to undermine the expectations of the fans of the DCEU. A year before that, the expanded universe launched by Zack Snyder has cluttered the Suicide Squad from David Ayer, so disappointing to the public that the film will be half-reboot with the next The Suicide Squad James Gunn.

The blockbuster, however, was full of beautiful promises, between the appearance of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on the big screen for the first time since its creation, the presentation of a new Joker after the dubbed of Heath Ledger in the role, and finally the meeting of a squad of super-naughty ultra-badass and unruly. But with the short time of the appearance of the Clown criminal of Jared Leto, his relationship shaky with a Arlequinne hypersexualisée and the troupe of super-supers around it and Deadshoot (Will Smith), the result was not really faithful to the vision of the director, who has denounced the meddling of the studio.

The cold shower

It must be said that the production is not the party of the right foot with a very tight schedule, little time to write the script and reshoots are supposed to make the movie less dark and more fun. The film was eventually chopped in post-production and apparently deprived of the vision of David Ayer, who entraperçoit finally a chance to get rréparation. Zack Snyder will release his famous Snyder’s Cut of Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max after an arm of iron highly publicized among the fans (and even some actors) and the Warner. A good example to follow for the new #ReleaseTheAyerCut of which the director has confirmed the existence of one of his fans on Twitter :

Claro that exists. Y esta casi completa menos unos efectos visuales. https://t.co/pRsEpRTvEJ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 24, 2020

“Of course, there is [ndlr : son director’s cut]. It is almost finished, with the exception of a few special effects.”

“You will stop mocking me, huh ?”

This mount might as well give up more space to the Joker, sacrificed in the version cinema release, but the scenes filmed are not lacking yet not. The director himself had defended his character and the interpretation of Jared Leto, yet widely criticized and criticism. David Ayer does not promise, however, nothing to his fans, because as he recalled a few days ago on the social networks, the decision to exit or not the Ayer Cut streaming does not belong to him.

His director’s cut is not as claimed and controversy that Snyder Cut Justice League, whose slogan is even found on billboards, on the occasion of the Comic Con San Diego after the opening of the prize pool online by the fans. But nothing seems impossible now that Zack Snyder has paved the way, even more if the public is to go to these outings of a new kind. And if everything, or nearly everything takes place in the same way for David Ayer, the director and the fans will anyway wait a good while before you see the result.

