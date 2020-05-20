Suicide Squad : David Ayer discusses the cuts in the original script, including the romance Deadshot/Harley

At the time the order paper SnyderCut once again comes on the carpet of the news, the director of Suicide Squad, David Ayerevokes the changes made to his script by a team of producers unscrupulous. After having already explained how the character ofHarley Quinn had been changed to order of the captains Warner Bros., to end up in the arms of the Joker instead of the leave in the course of the film, the filmmaker continues to list the elements differentiating the original draft of the proposed version in the cinema.

Among these, the character ofEl Diablo apparently was not supposed to sacrifice themselves in the last act, and the flirtation of middle school students between Harley and Deadshot could lead to a romance more serious. Over there, no surprise, DC Comics have attempted to apply logic in the same order after the relaunch of Suicide Squad in the New 52 and in the cartoon Assault on Arkham, coolness nag and newbie, it’s rather pleasant and much less shameful than the Task Force X cinema.

Diablo survived originally, Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots. https://t.co/GMcXMdNAch — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 18, 2020

In the end, it even has every right to say that Warner Bros. was against the plans of DC Entertainment : on the one hand, the editor wanted at any price to make Harley and Deadshot a couple on all media, while the studio, he wanted to capitalize on the image of the Jokerleaves to reproduce a dynamic already dusty and antiquarian at the time the film came out in cinemas. The time was more for the emancipation for the psychiatrist to quilt, for a better launch alone and take advantage of its capital sympathy. For its part, the Joker became more monstrous and isolated in the run of Scott Snyder.

This being the case, and even if Margot Robbie and Will Smith will become good friends in real real life, the chemistry between the two characters does not feel necessarily in their scenes together, and it is not especially unhappy to have escaped this romance at cinema. For El Diablothe films’ of David Ayer speaks for itself : the guy has always been a fan of crooks Spanish-speaking in the close quarters of Los Angeles, the fact of not wanting to kill one of the figures evoking the more his work before that, is quite understandable.