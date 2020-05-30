Suicide Squad : David Ayer has announced that its cut the original is as dark as Joker

Frustrated to have seen his feature film disassembled and denatured by the Warnerthe director David Ayer continues to teaser his director’s cut of Suicide Squad (2016) in the hope that the fans will mobilize to the studio for the release of his cut. In the same way that the spectators have got the output of the Snyder Cut of Justice Leaguefor HBO Max in 2021, David Ayer hope to have the opportunity to show all of his own vision of the film.

He recently confirmed that his cut could be quickly completed. In a recent tweet, the director has also admitted that his former vision of the movie was as dark as the film Jokerdirected by Todd Phillips and released in 2019. The film carried by Joaquin Phoenix has won a huge popular success and critical, blurring of memoir Joker of Jared Leto for the benefit of the Phoenix.

David Ayer don’t pray to remember that the Warner had slain the dark tone and course of his film for the close up movies Marvel and the success of the saga Avengers.

This was reshot because the tone was “too dark” – My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Imagine if Todd Phillips movie The Joker was reshot and recut because it was too dark — This is EXACTLY what happened to Suicide Squad. Anyone who says my cut did not work owes me to say it directly to me. https://t.co/O1kcpsiOX4— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

The universe around the Suicide Squad going to be a reboot to the three-quarters. It is James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) who will take charge of this new film. In the casting, it will include Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie or Jay Courtney that were already present in the first film. “The Suicide Squad “ is intended for August 2021.