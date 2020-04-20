Suicide Squad : David Ayer tackle a little more in the Warner commending Marvel News Film

As Justice League after him, the Suicide Squad David Ayer has made the costs of post-production at the chopper and the director always bad.

There are only a few days, David Ayer has once again reminded the public that the Warner had battered his Suicide Squad in post-production, including reducing the arc narrative of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in addition to that of the Joker from Jared Leto in his movie super-villains (but who will save the world anyway). Despite a good performance at the box office (746 million worldwide, including 325 at home to 175 million budget)the negative reviews have been due to the blockbuster, which will be half-reboot by James Gunn with The Suicide Squad.

After the many criticisms and mockery on the performance of Leto, his Clown Prince of Crime should also go to the dustbin, especially after the carton is unexpected Joker Todd Phillips (who, however, is not advantage of the expanded universe) and the emancipation of his ex-girlfriend in Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn.

And David Ayer seems to be so frazzled from the final cut of his film that he came to praise the process of post-production of Marvel. On social networks, fans wondered who could make a film about the super-hero Namor after that the rumor began to swell on his possible appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The name Ayer has appeared in the discussions, and a fan is shown to be sarcastic to the studio and his way of retaining control over production, but was eventually defended by the director.

Marvel is pretty smart they account for additional photography in the process. They assemble after principle and then rip it apart again and reshoot. It’s a smart way to structure the process. https://t.co/cYZofPeq56 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 18, 2020

“Marvel is smart enough, they take account of the photograph extra in the editing process. They go up for the first time after the principal photography, and then they give all parts a new time, and reshoots. This is a smart way to structure the process.”

The production of Suicide Squad was painful because precipitated with a scenario that was to be finalised in just six weeks to meet the deadlines. The studio has also meddled in there in demanding a film more light to attract more people in the halls after dark Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice Zack Snyder, who has not been unanimous (we rather liked).

Hoping, therefore, that James Gunn, who will also The Guardians of the galaxy 3shall enjoy a little more freedom of tone, even if his vision should better match the expectations of the Warner for his DCEU. For the moment, The Suicide Squad is scheduled for August 2021, although the date may still change due to the current pandemic that disrupts significantly the agenda of the outputs. In the meantime, our critique of Suicide Squad is right here.