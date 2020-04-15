Suicide Squad : David Ayer tackle once again the studio, which has trashed his film – Topical Film

David Ayer, director Suicide Squad, continues to defend his film and to accuse the studios… this time, for what they have done to Harley Quinn.

Before thatAquaman is generally hailed by critics, until the king of the atlanteans to come and save the super-heroes DC Warner, pocketing more than a billion dollars at the international box-office and he began a gentle recasting of the universe, the DCEU has struggled to find its identity.

Launched by Zack Snyder with Man of Steel in 2013, and continued three years later by the same man with Batman v Superman : Dawn of justicehe first took a serious tone, sometimes a little too serious, and has looked for an aesthetic that is dark and canonical. And if Justice League would have had to continue on this line, the personal history of Snyder soon complicate his production and make this film is a realization of the impossible, spread-eagled between the vision of the director and the interference of the studios.

Jjustice League, the other black point of the DCEU

Patty Jenkins from his side has made its Wonder Woman a realization more luminous than the rest of the DCEU, echoing the aesthetic hero ‘ Greek classic “ put in place by Snyder a few years earlier.

With Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Wonder Womanthe expanded universe gave gradually appear his signature. A signature in the margin of the MCU, harmed by Justice League, and altogether absent from Suicide Squad.

The‘squad suicide was never so well worn its name ?

As Justice Leaguethe genesis of Suicide Squad was terribly complicated, ripped open by a schedule is too tight, a pre-production too short, which left no time for adjustments, and reshoots poorly justified.

Pity, it was one of the films most anticipated of its release year (2016), and an attempt at original studios to tackle the comics. Unfortunately, there will be many disappointed critics (professional and public). In total rupture with the performances of Jack Nicholson or Heath Ledger, the Joker from Jared Leto, for example, was highly anticipated, but it remained for the great sacrificed of the film…

One person finally managed to draw its pin from the play : Margot Robbie, for his interpretation of Harley Quinn. This is one of the few on the film from David Ayer that was able to resume his role in the reboot of James Gunn (with Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis), after recently had the law on his film, Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn.

Joker already forgotten… especially after the both critically acclaimed Joaquin Phoenix

However, Jared Leto would not have been the only one to see his super-villain being disemboweled on the public, and Ayer has recently confessed on Twitter (after having been reproached by a tweets on the hyper sexualization of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad) that the character of Margot Robbie would have known the same treatment.

Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

“Unfortunately, his arc has been gutted. It should have been his film. Listen, I’ve tried. I have complied with the Harley of the comics. Everything is political today. All. Me, I just want to entertain. I will do better next time “.

Harley Quinn, a true heroine “eviscerated” by the movie ?

In watermark, it is once again the studio that Ayer tip of the finger. He who had the ambition to make her the heroine of Suicide Squad, and would have wanted to tell the story of its emancipation from the clutches of the Joker… but the studios have left very little of this arc narrative. Not allowing spectators to agree on an interpretation of the character.

Since the reception complicated Suicide Squad and Justice League, Warner, it seems ,corrected the firing of its interference. And if all goes well, James Gunn would succeed in raising the profile of the squad is suicide. He also wants to do Harley Quinn one of the key characters of The Suicide Squad and maybe will there be the possibility to do so ?