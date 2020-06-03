Suicide Squad has been “butchered to make a comedy”, writes the director David Ayer

David Ayer believes that his film Suicide Squad has been “butchered to make a comedy” by the heads of Warner Bros.

The director of the 52-year-old had seen his feature film destroyed by critics in 2016, despite a distribution of a dream composed of Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Will Smith and Viola Davis. However, according to the filmmaker, the work that he has done to the original has nothing to do with the finished product that the spectators saw in the room.



Photo WENN The director David Ayer

“In the first trailer reflected much better the film than I did. He was methodical, complex, beautiful and sad at the same time”, he revealed on Twitter last week.

This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool – My soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy” https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

In this sense, David Ayer, think that after the relative failure of Batman v. Supermanreleased five months earlier, the leaders of the DCU have been afraid to make a new start in a movie dark and have preferred a complete new assembly.

“After the criticism of Batman v. Supermanthe patrons were shocked. And with the success of Deadpoolmy drama full of soul has been slaughtered to make it a comedy,” he criticized, complaining, inter alia, that the scenes with the Joker from Jared Leto have been discontinued.

This was reshot because the tone was “too dark” – My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

The american director had requested a few days earlier that his version of Suicide Squad is revealed to the public.