Suicide Squad : The arc story of Harley Quinn has it been gutted ?

It was enough of a film to be Harley Quinn for it to impose itself as one of the most popular characters of the DCEU ! The evidence, following his appearance in front of the camera of David Ayer in 2016, it was (re)discovered this year in the headliner of Birds of Prey (which our critic is here to read). And it didn’t stop there, since it will also be one of the allowances due to the team’s original Suicide Squad 2 James Gunn. However, the bad girl embodied by Margot Robbie has received numerous criticisms, particularly concerning his sexualization to the extreme by the producer David Ayer. The filmmaker, that should be the first Suicide Squad, was questioned about it by a user, and held to defend himself by explaining that the story he had planned for Harley Quinn has been “charcutée“…

Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

“Alas, his arc storyline has been gutted. It was his movie of so many different ways. Listen, I’ve done my best. I made sure to be faithful to the comic books Harley. Everything is political these days. All. I just want to entertain. I would do better in the future“explained David Ayer to his detractors. After you have answered without turning to criticism on Suicide Squadthe filmmaker implies that his initial plan is to make Harley Quinn the heroine central to his project was thwarted… By Warner Bros. ? At the time of the release of the film in 2016, and Hollywood had not yet made much progress in terms of diversity than at present. The representation of female characters to the screen was more stereotypical, and less valued than today. If he had directed the film in 2020, David Ayer certainly would have been able to carry his ideas to fruition !