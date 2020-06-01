Suicide Squad : the director calls for the release of the real version, “darker and more complex.”

After Snyder Cut, the Pay Cut ?

It’s official, Warner Bros. will take advantage of the streaming platform, HBO’s Max to offer the Snyder’s Cut aka the version of Justice League such as the had imagined the director Zack Snyder before leaving the production following a personal tragedy and to see his film be re-shot/re-edited by Joss Whedon, his or her replacement. To make it simple : you can expect a Justice League 2.0 as crazy as intriguing with new scenes and especially a somewhat different tale.

And while the Snyder Cut was claimed to fans for years – it showed on the screen that the Justice League proposed that the film had nothing to do with the film imagined by Zack Snyder, the coaster unexpected Warner Bros seems to have given ideas to David Ayer, the director… of Suicide Squad.

A Suicide Squad battered in the cinema

In fact, David Ayer, has not ceased to shout, the version of the film cinema release in 2016, was not in his vision of the story and had also been charcutée, without that he can’t do anything, by the studio in post-production. On Twitter, the producer – asked about the visual difference and the game of a scene is carried by the Joker from Jared Leto between the first trailer and the final movie, has just revealed, “It has been re-shot, because the tone was regarded as “too dark”. The first act of my film was normally built. I was inspired by the trilogy of Nolan. There were scenes truly incredible between Jared and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn). The Joker was terrifying, Harley was complex“.

In this regard, David Ayer said that to understand what it would have been like his film if he had not been mistreated behind the scenes, it is enough to review the first trailer unveiled at Comic-Con, “This trailer had perfectly understood the tone and the intentions of the film that I had done. Methodical, multiple levels of reading, complex, beautiful and sad…”

But then, how is it that the result, unveiled in the halls looked more like a boiled visual ultra colorful dotted music pop every two seconds ? The answer is simple, Warner Bros would have been afraid of failure, “After the reviews on Batman V Superman that have shocked the leaders, and with the success of Deadpool at the same time, my drama film that was powerful has been deformed into “comedy”,”.

No new version coming ?

Unfortunately for the developer, if he pushes today for his “Pay Cut” sees the day – a desire shared by a part of the public, it is unlikely that the studio will accept a second time. Where Justice League there will never be a sequel, a reboot of Suicide Squad is already in preparation by James Gunn (The Guardians of the Galaxy). However, we imagine that Warner Bros wants to turn the page on the film of 2016, rather than give it to the taste of the day, to help this new project to hit…