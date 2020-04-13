Suicide Squad : The director David Ayer confirms that the cra narrative of Harley Quinn has been slain by Warner

This is no longer an open secret. Suicide Squadresponsible to expand a little more DC Extended Universe to compete with Marvel Studios and introduce some of the characters in the headlights as Deadshot, the Joker version Jared Leto or Harley Quinn, has kindly taken a storm of criticism (27% on the aggregator reviews Rotten Tomatoes). The film David Ayer has been so rewritten again and again by Warner, that the promotion was no longer any sense (He has to do is compare the different tones of the first two trailers). Harley Quinndespite its hyper-sexualization in the film and his treatment failed (as for the other characters), was saved from drowning collective since she had her film solo : “Birds of Prey “ who has taken an oven at the box office, but it will reappear, in the company of Jay Courtney as Captain Boomerangin the reboot The Suicide Squad worn by James Gunn.

In a questions/answers on Twitter David Ayer responded to a message from a user saying that Harley Quinn was too sexualized in the film by 2016 in comparison with his stand alone movie in 2020, where she was a real character. Here is the response from the filmmaker :

Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020