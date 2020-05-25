Suicide Squad : Will there be also the Ayer Cut on HBO’s Max ?



David Ayer has always said… The version of Suicide Squad view the cinema in 2016 does not match – exactly – what he had planned initially for his film. As for Justice Leaguethe hautes sphres of Warner Bros. have impossible their vision to the ralisateur and we got the version dsordonne that we have t many to see in theaters.

But, now that Zack Snyder has the right to show us HIS version of Justice League on HBO Max, the fans Suicide Squad ask Warner Bros. it’s all done for the version initially prvue by Ayer makes also its output on the streaming platform of WarnerMedia that will be bientt lance ! If we could expect the answer of the ralisateur, it is more wonder then that the owner of WarnerMedia, and thus HBO Max, rponde also the #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Whereas for Ayer such a decision is not within its jurisdiction, AT&T dclare via Twitter that things need to be “a both” and that “Everything is possible. It just takes a little bit of magic”. The conglomrat leave, therefore, to hear that we could ultimately see the Ayer Cut but this is not something that was seriously discussed proposed until present. When we see the result of the campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, it is therefore quite possible that the Ayer Cut can see the light of day at some point. It is also necessary that the #ReleaseTheAyerCut know a strong success, which is really the case until now.

The ralisateur of Bright (on Netflix) has in all cases dj manifest the desire to show the world what he had planned for the film core on the Task Force X. for example, It has expliqu these last few months that Steppenwolf – the grand mchant of Justice League – had to join Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) – the antagonist Suicide Squad – and that this last year would be followed by a stretch of the road with The Joker (Jared Leto). While Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) was supposed to begin in a romantic relationship with Deadshot (Will Smith).

What is sr is that everything has dj t tourn by Ayer, the poque o Suicide Squad was in production. Launch a Ayer Cut the film would therefore be a formalities for AT&T and WarnerMedia. In the meantime, the Snyder Cut, of its ct, is expected in 2021. Warner has also planned an extension of 20 to 30 million dollars Snyder to complete its installation.

One thing at a time. 😆 pic.twitter.com/RMtiXTwogX — AT&T (@ATT) May 21, 2020 It is simply not my call gold my IP. I love WB – it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine. https://t.co/Prlp8bPgy4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 21, 2020 Anything is possible. All it takes is a little magic. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q418GTJodw — AT&T (@ATT) May 22, 2020

