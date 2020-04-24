Summary of Day 1 of the Draft 2020 NFL

Ended the first day of activities of the Draft of the NFL where the teams got to know their first movements of face to the season that comes. This day also gave to know the destinations of items such as Chase Young, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoawho in this campaign will be defending the Redskins, Bengals and Dolphins respectively.

No surprises would be the beginning of the day, Joe Burrow fulfilled predictions and was chosen as number one of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. And go to they would certainly have had méridos, in his last season in college, Young led the NCAA with up to 16.5 sacks, though he missed two games due to suspension. Also added 6 fumbles forced and 58 pressures of field marshal and was one of four nominated for the Heisman trophy.

On the other hand, Chase Young, became the new player of the Washington Redskinsafter having been selected in the shift overall number two Draft 2020 of the NFL. But this is not by chance, Young during three campaigns with the Buckeyes recorded a total of 30.5 trapped as a quarterback, 98 tackles and eight forced fumbles. Became entitled to the awards Chuck Bednarik (Best Defensive in the NCAA), Bronko Nagurski (Best Defensive by the FWAA), in addition to Ted Hendricks to the best defensive lineman in the nation. In case outside little, was also nominated All-American unanimously in 2019.

The Dolphins of Miami it was one of the teams that benefited with their choices. The dream of getting to the NFL was met for Tua Tagovailoa with only 22 years of age, born in Hawaii on march 2, 1998, is one of the promises of this Draft 2020 to dominate the League. Let us remember that the quarterback would have suffered a terrible hip fracture.

Also got him a new companion to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersas Tristan Wirfs you will join their ranks for this new season. Wirfs, of 6 feet 5 inches tall and 320 pounds, impressed the register 4.85 seconds in the race of 40 yards, leaving a sample of his great athletic prowess, now as part of the Buccaneers you will have the mission to protect the quarterback veteran Tom Brady. And certainly with these new additions, Tampa Bay it is one of the favorites.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboyswill have one of the offensive most feared in the NFL. CeeDee Lamb joined the staff whom registered 3.292 yards and 32 touchdowns on three seasons. The receiver comes from having two of the top seven seasons in terms of yards accumulated in the history of the University of Oklahoma.

With the turn 26 of the first round, the Green Bay Packers joined its ranks Jordan Love, a quarterback from Utah State Aggies. Love it was the fourth pin selected in the Draft 2020. And with the franchise of the Aggies, culminated the season of 2018, with 3,567 yards aerial-and 32-passes of annotation by only six interceptions, which placed the pin on the radar of the viewers of the NFL.

To close the first day of the Draft, the current champions Kansas City Chiefs recruited to the corridor of the LSU Tigers, Clyde Edwards-Helairewith the overall pick N° 32 of the draft. The corridor is barely 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 209 pounds, he was elected to the first team All-SEC last season. During the Combined Talent of the NFL, Edwards-Helaire proved to be a dangerous weapon during his collegiate career.

Clyde knows a thing or two about championship football �� — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs)

April 24, 2020





The first 32 selections are already part of the past, however there are still two more days of Draft of the NFL 2020. The 7 teams who did not choose this Thursday (Rams, Steelers, Texans, Bears, Bills, Patriots and Colts) be available the day of tomorrow where they still were enough and very good talented players who hope to form part of any franchise of the NFL.