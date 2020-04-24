Summary of the first of the after-show “The Masked Singer”: “After the mask”

We hope that you have a high tolerance for the packages of clips put together and hangouts digital style Zoom, because it is time for the first after-show of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer: After the Mask was presented the host of the competition reality show, Nick Cannon standing in front of a green screen somewhere (his house?) And chatting at a distance with a variety of judges that are hidden and past candidates. In a moment, we would like to hear what you thought of the new company Masked. But first, an overview of the highlights:

* The guests of the hour-long episode included the banquet of the evening, aka the lead singer of Poison, Bret Michaels, and the judge Ken Jeong; the invited judge Joel McHale; Ladybug of the season 2, alias Kelly Osbourne; and T-Rex of season 3, aka the YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

* The concert hosting after-show Netflix Tiger King McHale has been the subject of many jokes; if you’ve seen it, you’ve probably recognized the wall behind the alum of the community during the after-show hidden.

* Cannon stated that 100 “superfans of the Masked Singer” joined the action, also through shots, although I eat the paw of the White Tiger if the laughter heard throughout the hour was not a trail of laughter.

* In the screenshots, the judge Jenny McCarthy Walhberg noted how she uses the crotch of Cannon “as a tool” to determine the actual size of the competitors.

* Cannon has spoken of the “hall of sweets” in his house, which might have seemed indulgent a few months ago, but in this period of refuge at home, this seems to be an idea really prescient.

* At the end of the time, the astronaut has offered this additional hint: “If you are looking for a clue to my identity, all you have to do is keep an eye on those eyeballs”, he said, while a photo of some of the brilliantly colorful birds had appeared on the screen.

* Michaels has ended the episode with an acoustic performance of “Every Rose Has its Thorn”.

So, what is this that you think of it? Note after the first mask via the poll below, then hit the comments to elaborate!

