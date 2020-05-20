Summer 2020 : eyewear brand Quay Australia is teaming up with the singer Lizzo

At the approach of summer, how not to crack on a new pair of sunglasses ? Zoom on this collection stylish and committed, for which the brand Quay Australia joins the singer Lizzo.

Juice, Truth Hurts or Boys … you know songs from Lizzo by heart. His real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, american artist has more than one string to his bow. Singer course, she is also a flutist (yes, yes), writing lyrics and rapper … but also a great connoisseur of fashion (and talented, at that !). Advocating the body positivism, loose the joy of living through his songs, Lizzo is a character solar a bit crazy, who has been racking up followers on Instagram (more than 8.6 million at the time of writing this article), as well as the Grammy nominations.

All these reasons largely explain why the brand Quay Australiaspecializing in glasses, has decided to collaborate with the singer. Composed of glasses anti-blue light, sunglasses and accessories, this collection Quay x Lizzo is high in color, but also committed. In effect, from 20 to 25 may next, customers will be able to buy a pair from the collection and receive the second for freewhile helping the donation of 100 meals minimumfor those in need. Quay and Lizzo are committed to provide one million meals through this charitable program named “Buy One, Get One, Give 100 meals “at destination Feeding America. For info, this is a non-profit organization, a national network of more than 200 food banks.

“Quay is a brand different from other brands of glasses that we usually see. This is a brand cool and in tune with the times but also inclusive and accessible. The message they convey on the self-confidence and self-expression is something in which I deeply believe and which I support. Combine all this with the ability to do well thanks to Feeding America represents all that is best for me.” Lizzo

On the collection Quay x Lizzowe find 8 models, which forms iconic of the brand : like cat-eyes, aviators or even the masks. Some models even have of keys even more original, thanks to glasses glitter or stars on the frames. No doubt, you will certainly find your happiness on the website of the brand (www.quayaustralia.fr), and this from (only) 50€ !

