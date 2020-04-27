Summer Festival of Quebec 2020 : Imagine Dragons, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello… The line-up unveiled

Ca is there, we know the line-up of the Francofolies 2020 with NLP, Roméo Elvis, M Pokora or Apple… But there is not that in France that organize nice festivals. For the 53rd year, the Festival d’été de Québec has yet to hit a great shot with a programming crazy : Rage Against the Machine and Imagine Dragons are the two great heads of poster of this year. The Bell Stage will also host Halsey, with 5 Seconds of Summer, as well as a first visit to Quebec of Jack Johnson preceded by Vance Joy. Daya and Matt Maeson will be opening for Imagine Dragons, which promises a nice moment of music…

Quebec city summer Festival

An evening 100% of women will be launched with Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Joan Osborne. Side urban music, G-Eazy and $uicideBoy$ have responded to this. For those addicted to electro, Marshmello and Alesso will be there to make your evening unforgettable… And that’s not all ! The festival will also host Charlie Puth, John K Elley Duhé ! You will have understood, there will be something for all tastes ! Then, one takes appointment from 9 to 19 July in Quebec ? Back in France, with the official selection of the ground-breaking 2020 of the Printemps de Bourges music festival, which has just been unveiled !