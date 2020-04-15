Summer Walker covers “Summers Over Interlude” from Drake

Summer Walker brings the vibrations of quarantine and cold.

On Tuesday, the singer R&B has shared his cover acoustic “Summers Over Interlude” from Drake. While playing the guitar, she added, her voice breathless in the cut Views. “The summer is ended, simple and clear”, she sings.

Walker has already collaborated with Drizzy on the remix of her hit “Girls Need Love” from her first album Over It, which has been certified platinum.

And there may be more music on the way. She recently shared a snippet of a track sensual. “You want all this new music ..?” she asked the fans.

Walker, who celebrated his 24th birthday Saturday, has spent his time in quarantine-to-read books, including The Laws of Human Nature. “Trying to understand humans,” she légendé the photo.

