Suncorp Super Netball this Super Shot for the season 2020

The competition of Super Netball will open new horizons for this season, with the introduction of a “Super Shot” of two goals in the final phase of each quarter.

The goals within a designated area, worth double, a contest aimed to encourage players to shoot at a longer distance.

The rule of the two goals will be in effect for all attempts made at more than three metres from the net during the last five minutes of each quarter.

The rule was tested during the match of the charity on the bush fire at the beginning of this year and the head of Super Netball, Chris Symington, I think that this season the action.

“We thought it was a good way to balance the traditional style of basketball that we all know, but also to encourage the end of the quarter to see our athletes take too much time,” he said.

“(Is), which combines the traditional style, but also a bit of innovation and creativity. “

Symington said it was important that the sport continues to innovate and attract new fans.

“The market of sports entertainment is very competitive. This was before COVID-19, (and) even more now,” he said.

“We felt it was the best time to get there, and make sure that we could and repoussions our limits to create emotion. “

According to Symington, the sport had to reverse a growing trend of more goals scored from a short distance.

He said that this movement, which covers the 1.9 last few metres of the circle to aim, it will fire more daring.

“In fact, we’ve done a lot of analysis on this rule change especially since a number of years. It has been discussed and it has been a standing item on the agenda of the competition committee since the start of the Super Netball, ” he said.

“We had a lot of data on the fact that the majority of our goals are scored from short range and this has been a trend of several years, in terms of the reduction of the number of shots from far away. “

The Super Shot of the door to three the number of new rules that will be introduced by the year 2020. With five minutes of extra time in case of a tie and the possibility of making substitutions during the game, and not only during outages, the sport is hoping to attract a new generation of fans.

If additional time is required, the Super Shot will be in effect during the entire period of the extension.

“The three changes of rules we have this year are really exciting for the game and the fact that you can really play one against the other,” said Symington.

“The introduction of the sub-marine cranes, coupled with the Super Shot is going to be fascinating to watch, with the tactic of the developments that occur in the game with this, how coaches must adapt in real-time.

“Have a Super Shot that could potentially lead to extra time or win the game it will be interesting to see. “

The season of the Super Netball starts on the 1st of August.