sunglasses trendy and solidarity this summer

The american singer Lizzo has become for the 1st time spokesmodel for a fashion brand. She signed a capsule collection with the label adored by celebrities, Quay Australia. A collection that is trendy, not expensive, and solidarity, which is on sale since may 20.

After Jennifer Lopez, Christy Teigen or Kylie Jenner, Quay Australia made a call to another american star to embody its new campaign: Lizzo. And who says Lizzo said body positivism, acceptance of oneself and diversity, the campaign is titled, naturally, “Confidence is Quay”.

But the singer wanted to at the same time engaging. Then ok for us to sell glasses, but this will be to help people in need, since by buying a pair, we will give 100 meals to vulnerable people: “Buy One, Give 100 meals”. The goal is to distribute 1 million meals. And until the 25th of may, for a pair of shoes purchased, a second is offered.