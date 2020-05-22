sunglasses trendy and solidarity this summer

The american singer Lizzo has become for the 1st time spokesmodel for a fashion brand. She signed a capsule collection with the label adored by celebrities, Quay Australia. A collection that is trendy, not expensive, and solidarity, which is on sale since may 20.
After Jennifer Lopez, Christy Teigen or Kylie Jenner, Quay Australia made a call to another american star to embody its new campaign: Lizzo. And who says Lizzo said body positivism, acceptance of oneself and diversity, the campaign is titled, naturally, “Confidence is Quay”.
But the singer wanted to at the same time engaging. Then ok for us to sell glasses, but this will be to help people in need, since by buying a pair, we will give 100 meals to vulnerable people: “Buy One, Give 100 meals”. The goal is to distribute 1 million meals. And until the 25th of may, for a pair of shoes purchased, a second is offered.
Lizzo calls the brand “cool and in tune with the times but also inclusive and accessible”. “The message they convey on the self-confidence and self-expression is something in which I deeply believe and which I support. Combine all this with the ability to do well thanks to Feeding America represents all that is best for me. “.
Cat eyes in the model aviator, or futuristic in passing by a mount studded, there is already a model for 50 euros.
The solar deluxe version
The market of sunglasses has greatly democratized in recent years with the fast fashion but also with smaller brands like Quay Australia which is an example of this. Nevertheless, it remains many and to have at least a pair scratched. For large houses of luxury, it is a part of the cake is very important, an essential accessory, which justifies new collections each season. Each person has their label favorite: Gucci, Prada, Dior, Dolce&Gabbana, Tom Ford…and Chanel that eventually Angèle, his muse for solar this season, with 4 other well-known personalities: Pharrell Williams, Isabelle Adjani, Sébastien Tellier and Margaret Qualley (daughter of actress and model Andy MacDowell).