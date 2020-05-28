Super Bowl: Jay-Z denies having protested during the performance of Demi Lovato

No, Jay Z did not protest at the Super Bowl.

The rapper 50-year-old has put an end to the rumors that he and Beyoncé had remained seated while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem of the United States on Super Bowl Sunday (02.02.20), in order to convey a political message.

According to our colleagues at Page six, Jay-Z was asked about it during a question and answer at Columbia University this week, and he reportedly said: “it was not an act of protest, in fact, sorry.

“Otherwise, I would have told you… I would tell you,” Yes, this is what I have done.” I think people know me a little bit.”

The interpreter of the tube Empire State of Mind’ has instead explained that he and his wife – who had sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2004 before produce, during the half-time in 2013, and we interpret the title ‘Foundation’ three years later – was in the “fashion artist” as they watched a Half to go on stage.

He added : “What happened is that we arrived, we were seated, and the show was about to begin. My wife was with me and she told me: “I know what it feels like (as a singer) to be here.”

“She was super nervous because she has already sung at the Super Bowl. Not me. So, we had just arrived [sur les lieux] and we were immediately in a mode artist… I was only watching the show. By asking myself, “is that the mic has been plugged in?”, “Is this it started but the sound is too low…?”

“I explained to them that as an artist, if you do not hear [correctement] the music, you can’t really reach the level [attendu en de telles circonstances].”

Jay-Z has also stated that he had not realized that he, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy were sat rather than stand during the national anthem – until his phone rings just after the performance of a Half.