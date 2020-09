The initial suit was a competition last for the uninhabited WCW Cruiserweight Championship in between The Artist Formerly Known as Prince Iaukea and also Lash LeRoux. After a to and fro suit, Artist’s valet Paisley conflicted in the suit by shielding Artist from a diving hurricanrana by LeRoux, which enabled Artist to end up LeRoux with a diving DDT to win the Cruiserweight Championship.[2][3]

Download Now