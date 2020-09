Next was a handicap suit in between Norman Smiley and also 3 Count (Evan Karagias, Shannon Moore, and also Shane Helms). Smiley’s ribs were harmed, which permitted 3 Count to capitalize. The 2 sides traded dancing actions till Smiley secured the Norman Conquest onMoore Helms made the conserve and also superkickedSmiley Helms and also Karagias provided frog dashes on Smiley, therefore permitting Moore to get energy and also use the Boston crab to make Smiley touch out.[2][3]

