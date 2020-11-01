SUPER SEXY KYLIE AND KENDALL IN AN “ADULT” VERSION OF THEIR OLD HALLOWEEN COSTUME

The childhood photo on the border between the adorable and the embarrassing are always a guarantee of a lot of likes on social media. We have all posted at least one and surely you have to.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner know this very well and have just broken the internet with their latest Instagram Stories. The famous sisters have recreated in an “adult” version a photo taken many Halloween ago.

We have no idea what they were dressed up as little girls, but we love the super sexy 2020 updated version of their disguises. It was enough to remove a bit of fabric here and there from the original models.

Kylie kept the silhouette of her baby blue costume, but instead of putting on some ruffled pants, she chose a pair of leg warmers and a sheer blue skirt. The long tunic has turned into a bra but embroidered with the same floral pattern as the original.

As for Kendall, the model also turned the sparkly top into a flattering bra. The modified skirt with a high waist and a dizzying slit for a touch of sex appeal.

View this post on Instagram This is amazing A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 30, 2020 at 9:25pm PDT

What do we like best? How Kendall and Kylie managed to capture the awkward essence of the original photo. With forced smiles on faces and posing next to each other with hands at her hips.