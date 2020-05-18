Supergirl : DC comics has not started its production

Since 2018, Warner Bros. and DC Comics fanned the curiosity of the fans by announcing the arrival more or less imminent a film that focused on Supergirl, cousin of Superman. The end of 2019, the rumors claimed that the shooting could begin in 2020, for a broadcast at the end of this year or in 2021. Unfortunately, the disappointment is immense, when one learns about the postponement of the film, which according to the media Heroic Hollywood, could even lead to a total cancellation of the project.

No official information had filtered about the date of the filming. The media is sending in the ball, claiming that it could possibly take place in the beginning of the year. This hypothesis, if it was based, could therefore mean that the report of Supergirl is well due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant currently. Between the containment and the respect for the rules of social distancing, the entertainment industry is totally shut down for the arrival of the COVID-19. Impossible for production companies to work correctly either for the cinema or television. Several trips have had to be postponed and a lot of filming had to stop suddenly. Super Girl season 4 is part of the list, among other series Netflix impacted by the pandemic, such as The Witcher, Stranger Things, Lucifer, or even Riverdale.

If Supergirl was well planned for this year, there is no doubt that the current crisis has completely prevented its development. However, many dispute this assumption. In fact, unless Warner Bros has decided to keep a mystery absolutely total on the making of the film, detailed information on the cast, the technical team, or the plot would have already had to filter out a minimum upstream, if the production was already in phase of shooting. The only thing we know for certain is that the studio had plans to develop, shortly, the character of Supergirl in an eponymous film. The coronavirus, that we can no doubt blame for many of the reports, could well be innocent as to the offset of Supergirl.

This is the most plausible reason, and it is confirmed by Warner. In fact, the studio has said it wants to focus on a return to the screen of Superman, and probably in the guise of Henry Cavill ! This revelation was particularly surprised fans of the DC universe, as the rumor claimed that it was another actor who was going to play the role of Superman, alongside Supergirl, if the film would see the light of day. After the total failure of Justice League and Batman Vs Supermanthe possibility of a reboot complete of the superhero Kryptonien, seemed not to be a lunatic idea. Yet, Henry Cavill told the magazine Men’s Health that he didn’t want to hang up the costume : “The cape is still in the closet. It is always mine“. Remains to be seen whether the actor will be able to combine the use of the time of Geralt of Riv (The Witcher) with that of Clark Kent.

Warner would have, therefore, decided toabandon Supergirl for the time being. Impossible to know if the verdict is final, or if it is just a deferral. It can be assumed that if the production of the film was well advanced, the Warner will not leave it all down, at the risk of having to lose unnecessary time to the teams and money at the studio. It will have to wait to be able to follow the adventures of Kara Zor-El, superhéroïne known under the pseudonym of Kara Danvers on Earth. For the moment, we have no confirmation of date, and no assurance that the project will actually be completed in the coming years. Supergirl still, however, shows on Netflix to protect the human species, like its famous cousin !