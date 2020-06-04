Superhero Bits: Evan Peters rumored to the appearance of ‘WandaVision’, Spider-Man joined the protests in New York and more

Which DC’s Legends of Tomorrow actor has left the show in the season finale? What character had an opening scene more extended Suicide Squad? Will X Men star of the franchise Evan Peters appear as Mercury in WandaVision? Is there a romance possible between Diane and cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? Who else has thrown his hat in the ring for play The Green lantern? All this and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For your children curious Man bathere’s an overview of the more famous vehicles The Black Knight a.

Spawn star Michael Jai Whitwe would like to have the chance to play John Stewart version of the The Green lantern.

Artist Pablo Ruizz imagined what it would be if Emma Stone played Spider-Gwen in the form of live action.

DC Legends Of Tomorrow loses Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who portrayed Charlie in the show.

Stargirl gives us a new look at Wild cat in the new promo for the fourth episode of the first season.

Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet, would love to play Quake in a film team of super-hero female MCU.

God of war artistic director Raf Grassetti imagined what Heart of stone might look like if they were to come in the MCU.

The remake of Hellboy will leave HBO Max June 30, then watch the front if you’re so desperate.

