Superhero Kindergarten : Arnold Schwarzenegger in the animated series posthumous Stan Lee – News Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to the protagonist of “Superhero Kindergarten”, an animated series developed shortly before his death by Stan Lee.

Do not call over A cop to kindergarten, but… Superhero Kindergarten ! Arnold Schwarzenegger will lend his voice timbre germanic Arnold Armstrong, the hero of an animated series super-heroic, developed posthumously, based on an idea by the late, Stan Lee (via Variety).

The program will also be a double reference to the route of the former governor of California, as beyond a nod to the comedy, Ivan Reitman, the character’s name refers to the pseudonym used by “Schwarzy” in his first film Hercules in New York : Arnold Strong.

Superhero Kindergarten mark the passage of the second (and inevitably last) collaboration between Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee, The Governator, a parodic series that saw the star become a super-hero shortly after the end of his term as governor ; in spite of its potential as a comic, the program had, however, been abandoned in the development stage and has never seen the light of day.