superhero Stan Lee and a writer of Deadpool

A police Kindergarten 2 with Schwarzy (we forget one of Dolph Lundgren) ? Almost !

After having been the Kindergarten Cop (A cop in the kindergarten), Arnold Schwarzenegger going to embody Superhero Kingergarten (the superhero of the mother) to Stan Lee, the Superhero Kindergarten. It is one of the last projects developed by the emblematic figure of the Marvel before his death in November of 2018.

Cartoon series, Stan Lee, the Superhero Kindergarten is scheduled for 2021 on Amazon Prime. The dad of Spider-Man has had the idea that with A Cop of the Mother of the head, the film of which he was a big fan.

Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpoolthis is the scenario. Schwarzy will be the double of Arnold Armstrong, a professor of gymnastics with super powers that fight against crime for decades under the name of Captain Courage.

But the Captain’s Courage has lost its authority in the face of his enemy, Dr. Top, five before the start of the series ‘ episodes. He is now a teacher in a kindergarten. When your students develop their own super powers, he finds himself having to drive.

Stan Lee, the Superhero Kindergarten it is co-produced by the Genius of International Brands, entertainment companies, including Arnold Schwarzenegger is now one of the investors.

In the meantime, the Terminator is having fun on social networks with the Whiskey and Lulu while the fight against the coronavirus, which paralyzes provided the united States with their works of charity.