SuperM will join the concert online charity, organized by Lady Gaga and the WHO

SEOUL, 16 apr. (Yonhap) — SuperM, a boy band K-pop at the top of the charts, will perform this week on the occasion of “One World: Together At Home”, a charity concert in line which will bring together a host of international artists and will be co-hosted by Lady Gaga and the world health Organization (WHO) to overcome the pandemic of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), said his agency SM Entertainment.
SuperM will be the only south Korean group to join the programming of the concert online Saturday (time United States), designed to celebrate and support the health workers on the front of the Covid-19, and raise funds to help overcome the pandemic.
The charitable organization Global Citizen has co-organized also the event.
The concert will bring together stars of pop like Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.
International celebrities like Oprah Gail Winfrey, David Beckham, and Jack Black will also participate in the program.
This will be an event without an audience, where the participants remain at a distance, in accordance with the measures of social distancing in progress. It will be broadcast on television channels such as ABC and NBC as well as on other streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.