Superman : an actor Marvel would have been able to put the cape in the trilogy-canceled Matthew Vaughn – News Movie

While we had almost lost hope of seeing Superman in the DCEU, it would seem that Warner has not abandoned the idea of a return to the Kryptonien with Man of Steel 2. Despite the shift in focus from Warner and the departure of the Batfleck after the failure of Justice LeagueHenry Cavill should logically take over the role in order to follow the canon installed by Zack Snyder and thus strengthen the backbone of the expanded universe alongside Wonder Woman and Aquaman (maybe The Flash, here-there).

But if the future of the Superman of Cavill is not yet entirely clear, he may rejoice to have one, unlike the Clart Kent Matthew Vaughn and Mark Millar, who has never been brought to the screen. Before the Warner urges the director of Watchmen and 300 to trace the fate of the super-hero within a universe expanded, the two filmmakers had pitché in 2008 a Superman movie that was to be the first part of a trilogy (before that Vaughn will be approached for the following Man of Steel in 2017). We also know that this film is denied by the studio was to take place on Krypton and focusing on Jor-El, shortly before the explosion of his planet and sends Kal-El to Earth.

Even if the scenario has never been written, the duo to whom we owe the adaptations of Kick-Ass and Kingsmanhad already an idea of which actor would don the cape of Superman, like Mark Millar was entrusted to The Aspiring Kryptonian :

“Matthew Vaughn and I have talked about making a movie about Superman years ago. It was at the time of the release of Kick-Ass, and it’s funny because I’ve heard so many people talk about the “scenario Millar”. I’ve never written a script I had an idea of what it could be, but I’ve never really told Matthew what it was, and Matthew never told DC that it was no more, because he didn’t know.

He and I have talked a lot about who might play Superman. We never really talked about scenario. Strangely, his idea was very interesting, it was Charlie Cox, the guy who played Daredevil. Matthew was working with Charlie on Stardust a year or two ago. He told me : “there is something really nice for him. I know it’s not great, and Superman is always great – Charlie does not measure less than 1m80, but it’s a little like the Superman of the golden Age like a little more to anyone’.”

Matthew Vaughn stated, however, that DC would have declined the project, before the idea germinates actually, because of his relationships at the time with Marvel, for which he wrote and directed X-Men : The Beginning. in addition to being the producer of the reboot The Fantastic 4. On his side, Matt Murdock, the super-hero blind camped by Charlie Cox has been a success on Netflix before being canceled after 3 seasons at the same time that the other series are stamped with the Marvel. And contrary to rumors crazy, the actor will not be back in Spider-Man 3 and was normally finished with her character. Regarding its possible role of Superman, we prefer by far his violence and his brutality in Daredevilbut maybe the cape and the tights him allongeraient the silhouette, go figure.

