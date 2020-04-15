Superman : fan imagine Christopher Reeve in the costume of Henry Cavill

A superb fan-art imagine the actor Christopher Reeve, who has camped Superman in the film by Richard Donner, in the costume of Henry Cavill, the new face of kryptonien in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
In 1978, Richard Donner is revolutionizing the myth of Superman. He signs a film adaptation cult of the man of steel. A small classic which owes a lot to Christopher Reeve, who becomes the new face of Superman. The actor plays the super-hero with a class novel. He will return in the role three times until Superman 4 in 1987. Since January 2013, and Man of Steelit is Henry Cavill, who portrays the kryptonien within the DCEU.
What would Christopher Reeve be today ?
Who died prematurely in 2004 at the age of 52 yearsChristopher Reeve will remain indefinitely one of the faces unforgettable Superman. After a career influential in the 1980s, it is more absent in the 1990s. In 1995, he abruptly interrupted his career because of a horse riding accident that shattered two cervical vertebrae and cuts the spinal cord.
Since then, both actors have rendossé the Superman costume. Brandon Routh in 2006 on the occasion of Superman Returns and of course Henry Cavill in the DCEU. Fans have then imagined Christopher Reeve in the costume current Superman. The artist zerologhy has shared on her behalf Instagram is a superb fan-art of the actor in the Superman costume owned by Henry Cavill since 2013. A superb image that even includes the logo of the Daily Planet in the background.
Henry Cavill has appeared three times in the DCEU. But the future of the character is uncertain. Nobody really knows if Henry Cavill is still part of the adventure, or if he has abandoned ship. The actor has not communicated officially on its status in DCEU. No movie solo Superman is not expected, and Justice League 2 seems to have stalled. Matter to follow therefore.
