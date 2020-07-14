Superman : Henry Cavill holding out hope to play several years in the super-hero – Actus Ciné

Superman, you win ! Henry Cavill, who plays the legendary super heroes of DC since 2013 and is currently in negotiations to find several times on the screen, just state that you would like to play the role for several more years. “I’ve always been a fan of Superman”says the british actor of 37 years, during an interview the site Variety. “With such a character, always have the place in you, even outside of the tray. The character becomes a part of your public image.”

Superman : Henry Cavill stays in the DC universe for the other movies !

“When I meet with the children, they see me, not necessarily as Henry Cavill, you can see Superman. And it gives a great responsibility”continues Henry Cavill, who was changed for the occasion with his colleague Patrick Stewart. “As the character is wonderful, it is a responsibility that I am happy to endorse, and I hope that I will have the opportunity to play more of Superman in the years to come.”

Henry Cavill, who played the man of steel on the big screen on three occasions, in the Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and the Justice League), believes that this character did grow as a person. “So good, so nice. When you start to compare to him, because you play as, you really start to do some introspection”says the actor. “You say to yourself : “Is that I’m a good person ? Is that I’m a pretty good person to play Superman ?” And if ever there is a little voice that says: “Hmmm, wait a second. Maybe not”, then you adjust your behavior and make you a better person.”

Batman v Superman : details hidden so that you don’t miss out on the Zack Snyder movie