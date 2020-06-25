Superman : Henry Cavill is still hoping to keep its role in the DCEU – Movie News

Even if The man of Steel 2 is made to wait for a long time now, Henry Cavill has, obviously, does not want to leave your coat at any time soon.

Zack Snyder may well have launched the DCEU in 2013, with The man of Steel, the Kryptonien camped by Henry Cavill is now missing from radar and fans can expect some rumors to keep the hope of seeing the actor donning again the mantle of super-hero after her last appearance in The Justice League. The past month of may, Heroic Hollywoodhad reported that Warner would have stopped the development of a film solo Supergirl focus on the second panel The man of Steel.

A little later in the month, Deadline there was, on the contrary stated that the study does not have a project of a sequel of the movie of 2013, but thatHenry Cavill would be great in discussions to resume his role as in different movies of the expanded universeprobably in Black Adam, Aquaman 2 or Shazam! 2 after the brief appearance of the torso of your character in the first game.

Superman also known as the Hulk of the DCEU

Nothing has been confirmed or denied by the time, either for the study or the main party that had shown little reassuring last December, when he said faintly able to take the role of Superman, in addition to Geralt of Riv in the series The Witcher Netflix. But the actor proved to be more persuasive during a recent interview with Variety where is again confirmed its desire to remain the Man of steel the DCEU and for a good time :

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, it keeps the place in oneself, even outside of the tray. And it becomes part of your public image. When I meet with the children, they see me, not necessarily as Henry Cavill, but you can see Superman, and it is not the responsibility that goes with it. Because the character is wonderful, in fact, it is a responsibility that I am happy, and I hope that I will be able to play more of Superman in the years to come.”

Geralt of Riv, which is made of the white hair for Superman

Warner can always count on Henry Cavill to play Clark Kent, but we’d also like to see the study is finally showing more clear about the future that he reserves the super-hero, especially now that things seem to be accelerating in the DCEU since we are talking about the introduction of the multiverse in The Flash with the possible return of Batman of Michael Keaton. To the contrary, the review of Superman, there is always the next Snyder Court The Justice League that is going to be released in early or mid-year 2021, on HBO Max. It also speaks of all of the changes in comparison with the version of output to the cinema in the folder here, including the black suit of the Kryptonien.

While waiting to learn more, our criticism of The man of Steel it is this side, and that of The Justice League right there.