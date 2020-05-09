Superman : Henry Cavill on the way out, J. J. Abrams at the controls ? – Actus Ciné

This is the big rumor of the day : Henry Cavill would be on the verge of giving up the role of Superman, J. J. Abrams is inviting them to the festivities to find an actor younger.

This is the big rumor of the day, to be taken with a grain of salt XXL : according to the site Cosmicbookthe british actor Henry Cavill would be on the verge of giving up formally the role of Superman, held since 2013, and the feature film Man of Steel. The main reason for this departure is the recent arrival of Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman.

But this is not all : Cosmicbook also believed to know that a certain J. J. Abrams, taking advantage of its recent deal with solid WarnerMedia, is to invite them into the dance looking for a new interpreter, younger, to the role of the super-heroes. The director of the next Star Wars, in a more general way, would like to develop the characters of the DC universe, among them Green Lantern.

A reboot of the DC universe would be so power-up with new incarnations for the man of steel and the man bat. Reboot that would be driven by Abrams (for Superman), but it is not known precisely here what is the function of it would be Matt Reeves (for Batman), but also James Gunn (with The Suicide Squad).

