‘Superman’: Henry Cavill ready to put on the cloak of super-heroes once again

Between Henry Cavill and Superman, the story is not over. According to “Variety“, the british actor is in negotiations to put on again the tights and the cape of the super-hero – and the glasses of his alter-ego Clark Kent – in a new film from the DC universe Comics.

Read also Series “Tomorrow belongs to us” : The series of TF1 to return from the 15 June to a…

TV program Cinema : The films scheduled in the afternoon this weekend on France 2

TV Speeding : Jean-Jacques Bourdin and Anne Nivat send a press release to…



A priori, it would be a small role in the upcoming films developed by Warner around the super heroes of the DC universe. The studio is actively working on “Aquaman 2”, “The Suicide Squad”, suite from the film to the title, almost identical to the ‘Suicide Squad’, as well as “The Batman”, a reboot of the saga that will be worn by Robert Pattinson. According to “Variety”, this return has no link with the construction of the “Justice League” version of Zack Snyder, is expected in 2021 on HBO Max.

If the negotiations are successful, and Henry Cavill will lace up the costume of the extra-terrestrial Kal-El from the planet Krypton, for the fourth time. The actor, now star of the series “The Witcher” on Netflix, has embodied Superman in “Man of Steel” in 2013, and then the face of Ben Affleck in the fight, “Batman V Superman” in 2016. The two actors found a year later in “Justice League”, alongside Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.