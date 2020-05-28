Superman : Henry Cavill remains in the DC universe for other films ! – Actus Ciné

Announced on departure a few months ago, Henry Cavill re-enlist, finally, into the role of Superman for the new movies DC Comics ; he is not, however, question (for the moment ?) a “Man of Steel 2”.

Warner Bros.

Is it a plane ? A bird ? No, it’s… Henry Cavill ! The british comedian, announced on the departure of the role there are still a couple of months ago, re-enlist, finally, into the role of Superman, while negotiations have started with the studios Warner Bros. for a contract to “several” movies. Credited in the credits of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman or Justice League – in which the director’s cut will be broadcast next year on HBO Max, Cavill is most recently appeared in the latest installment of Mission Impossible as well as in the series Netflix The Witcher.

The information unveiled exclusively by our colleagues from Deadline indicate however that the presence of Superman in the DC universe Comics at the cinema retains several areas of ambiguity ; thus, it is not intended that a follow-up to Man of Steel, or that the Man of steel to appear in the feature film ” The Batman, which will mark the debut in the role of the Black Knight of Robert Pattinson. Appearances winks in Shazam! 2 or even Aquaman 2 would be, however, that the study…