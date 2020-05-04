Superman : Man of Tomorrow : a casting and a first image for the animated film

DC and Warner Bros. Animation have unveiled a first image as well as the main cast of their upcoming animated film announced at SDCC 2019, Superman : Man of Tomorrow.

A new direction with Superman : Man of Tomorrow

It will be the first animated film to come out after the end of the shared universe established by Justice League War, and which will therefore be concluded with Justice League Dark : Apokolips War on may 5, in digital version and the 19 in physics.

It is planned for this summer and therefore take a new artistic direction that will do good to those who could no longer of the old, even if it will not be to the taste of all the world not more. We will follow Clark Kent while he was an intern for the Daily Planet, trying to learn the business while saving the city of Metropolis.

A casting young

It is Darren Criss who will play Supermanactor known for his role in Glee and soon the series of Netflix Hollywoodbut that was also the Music Meister during the crossover musical Supergirl/Flash the CW. Zachary Quintothe Spock movies Star Trek of J. J. Abrams, will be as Lex Luthor and Alexandra Daddario (San Andreaswill play Laws Lane.

To complete this casting, Brett Dalton (Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.) and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchywill play two super-villains extra that will be easy to defeat the Man of Steel, namely Lobo and Parasite respectively. Finally, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3) will be Martian Manhunter and Neil Flynn (Scrubs) and Bellamy Young (Scandalwill play Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is achieved by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and scripted by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman). Butch Lukić (Justice League, Batman Beyond) will be the supervising producer.