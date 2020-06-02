Superman played by a different actor than Henry Cavill ?

Henry Cavill will he make his cape ? It is rumored that the hero of the Superman will not be interpreted by the british actor…

Henry Cavill will interpret-t-it Superman again ? The answer may well be negative. MCE TV tells you everything…

Henry Cavill is it always going to resume his role of Superman after the judgment of The Witcher ? The question on everyone’s lips on the social networks.

There is little, magazine, sport, Men’s Health has dared to ask the question that bothers the actor. And his answer is you cannot more clear, since it will not abandon the character.

He has revealed that he will defend at all costs. He told the magazine : “Don’t worry, I’m not going to abandon my role of Superman ! At least, not anytime soon “.

This has the merit of being clear. It must be said that this is a moment that the actor has not been seen in the skin of his character. Three years to be exact.

“The cape is in my wardrobe, I’m not giving up this role, there are still a lot of things that I would like to offer to Superman “, he addressed to journalists. And yet, rumours of a departure persist.

Superman will he be played by Henry Cavill ?

After three years of waiting, fans of DCEU have cracked. Then, to reward them, the Warner Bros has decided to create an original version of the film.

This last is scheduled on HBO Max. But not before 2021. It will therefore have to be patient before getting back to Superman and the other superheroes of the Justice League.

The question will always remain : Henry Cavill will be there for the party ? According to the latest rumors, Ben Affleck is tipped to resume his role of Batman.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, is expected to assume his Superman costume. The actor always negotiates his return.

But the recent confessions of the actor to Men Health leaves little room for doubt. Henry Cavill should definitely climb into the skin of Clark Kent…

