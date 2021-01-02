CELEBRITIES

Superman returns married with two children

The CW series has shown a trailer where the superhero is seen in his most familiar aspect.

A trailer for the new Man of Steel series, “Superman & Lois”, which airs on The CW, will feature two children.

Superman is played by Tyler Hoechlin, and the character of Lois Lane, by Elizabeth Tulloch; the two have already appeared on other shows in DC’s superhero saga on The CW, in the midst of the production of the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The series will focus on the familiar aspects of the life of Clark and Lois, who have two children.

“Superman & Lois” is scheduled to debut on February 23, 2021.

