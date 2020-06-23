Superman – the Man of Tomorrow : the trailer of the animated movie DC Comics + YOUR OPINION !

While Justice League Dark : Apokolips War in France, no later than the day of morning (pre-order), Warner Home Entertainment has just unveiled the trailer of Superman : the Man of Tomorrow, a feature-length film that has the distinction of having an original story and will be released this summer in the united States. The continuity of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies have been somewhat eroded in recent times, this will be an opportunity to discover new voices : Darren Criss is Superman, Alexandra Daddario is Lois Lane, Zachary Quinto is Lex Luthor, Ryan Hurst is Wolf and Brett Dalton is a Parasite ! So, what do you think of this “new” style of animation ?

In Superman : the Man of Tomorrow, the intern from the Daily Planet Clark Kent takes learning on the job to new extremes when the Wolf and the Parasite issue its places of tourist interest in the Metropolis.