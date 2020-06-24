Superman, the Man of Tomorrow : trailer – CloneWeb

Warner Animation and DC have come into their universe with the excellent Justice League Dark Apokolips War that we were talking about in the podcast. This does not mean that the study stopped production of super-heroic. So here are the first pictures of Superman the Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for release this summer.

The characteristics of the path marked with the “Archer” gives the impression that the producers want to comply with the previous films. Will have to see if this visual style is going to be or if it is a “one shot”, as has been the case in the past (especially in Superman Unbound).

The film, directed by Chris Palmer with Darren Criss and Alexandra Daddario in the distribution of voices will be preceded by the release in the boxes of Deathstroke Knights & Dragons, which is scheduled for August 18.