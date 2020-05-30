Superman : The return of Henry Cavill might not happen

A great bustle of these last time around the DC universe. In the wake of the formalization of a future broadcast of the Snyder’s cut of “Justice League”, it was learned that Henry Cavill was talking with the Warner to resume the costume of Superman. Except that it might be more complicated than expected..

The last appearance of Henry Cavill in Superman dates back to Justice League. A film largely battered by the studio after the hasty departure of Zack Snyder. If Aquaman and Wonder Woman have found a way to bounce back after the massacre, instead, it is a real hassle for the Batman Ben Affleck or Superman Henry Cavill. A good news has just dropped very recently about the latter. The actor would be in negotiations with Warner bros to finally take up the costume of the Man of steel.

The Hollywood Reporter gives details in his newsletter Heat Vision, explaining that nothing is official yet. Far from it. For the american media, the situation is complexwith no guarantee of a recurrence of this Superman. More than that, it is in reality no concrete proposal is on the table, either for a cameo or something bigger. Superman is not provided in any of the films DC in preparation and not the sketch of a Man of Steel 2 it is to be noted. But the idea that he will return to the screen would be to study and do would not be to concerned.

Superman not even close to shine again

Those who expected that the situation of Henry Cavill unlocks rushed. At the present time, there is more chance that nothing happens rather than the reverse, if we are to believe the tone with which THR gives its information. This is at least the proof – as if we needed an extra one – that Warner does not know what to make of a very popular character in the catalog, DC. For Batman, the movie Matt Reeves has set this concern by pulling from the expanded universe for an adventure more original. Except that Superman is not housed in the same boat and needs to simply gnaw on his brake. So we are in limbo the more total. A situation that recalls a little the Hulk for Marvelwith an actor popular in the service of a character who is as well, but no plan of battle to enable them to express themselves.