Supervision : patch 1.50 Improvement of the race, the addition of replicas French Echo on the PTR

A new patch is appeared in the region of the public test (PTR) to Monitoring with a new profile. In fact, the patch 1.50 offers a new redesign of the career of the player in order to facilitate the reading of same, but also give you the possibility to find more easily and quickly certain information, such as a statistic or an icon. The replica French as expected Echo are also part of the update.

SUMMARY

The first page of the race has been completely re-imagined, showing her game time in each class and method. So you can see exactly how much time have you spent in the various modes of the game. Reading in general is more simple, putting your heroes most played between each mode is selected.

STATISTICS

The statistics are displayed in table format, separated by “Total“”Registration“and “Average for 10 minutes“this allows for a more clear and readable.

SENIOR FACTS

Your senior facts in the game are now grouped by category and can be filtered according to what you have earned and what you have not yet unlocked.

Note : The exploits of the Capture the Flag have been moved to the category of Cards.

PLAYER ICON

Over the time of minutes to get an avatar : your player icons now they are grouped by categories and can be filtered by the hero and by what you have or not. She was one of the most anticipated features by the community.

Replica French Echo

Available from the On the 14th of April 2020 in Supervision, several players had been surprised to see that the voicelines Echo had not yet been translated. In fact, in the context of health, the current translation could not be completed due to the restrictions imposed in the face of the covid-19. The restraint has since been lifted, the voice of the actress Françoise Cadol, the voice ofAngelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock was able to finish his work, and the double of the 32nd hero : Echo.

THE BALANCE OF THE HEROES

Just to add as a balance “Laboratory“in the card experiment the Tuesday, June 23, chpour Jackal seem to have been validated, and become part of the balance of PTR.

Jackal Mine debilitating • The shutter lag is reduced 0,156 0,1 second. Pneumastic • The time it takes to regain control of Jackal after the detonation has been reduced from 1.5 0.9 seconds.

FIXED BUGS

GENERAL

Fixed a bug where the Heavy Jump out of the Land of sound not to play under the specific circumstances

Fixed a bug with the Function Select screen not appear in the various screens of the main menu for non-group leaders

Fixed a bug with the viewer functionality in the FFA does not work correctly in 1P and 3P

Fixed a bug with the FFA parties showing Defeat for all players

Fixed a bug with the speaker of the voice line in Deathmatch incorrectly indicates that the number of deaths remaining

HERO

Ashe : Fixed a bug where the Viper can cut through the camera if Ashe is jumping and shooting while the target of your interest

D. : Fixed a bug that D. Will the Micro-Missiles were not affected by the damage increase from skills

Genji :Fixed a bug with Deflect where projectiles could still cause damage when it deviates under specific circumstances

Hammond :Fixed a bug that the Wrecking Ball could use the Attack of Claw, without a transition in the shape of a ball. Fixed a bug with the minefield, where some mines could become stuck inside the ground in the Temple of Anubis

THE FORGE

Fixed a bug where Echo”s primary fire sound was too loud when you use the “Ammunition” Requirement configuration