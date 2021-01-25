CELEBRITIES

Supposed separation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West serves to advance rating

Posted on

A source points out that Kris Jenner wants to end the family reality show with a flourish and a lot of drama …

There are those who think that the supposed divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is just a publicity stunt to bring some drama to the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and thus open space for the new businesses that the family will take to the Hulu platform soon.

The rumor started mainly because the businesswoman took the matter to the final episodes of the family reality show on channel E!

And according to US Weekly magazine, Kanye is not happy that their alleged separation is being broadcast on television.

“He’s less than excited,” commented a source, stating that the singer does not approve of Kim’s decision to try to make money from an affair like that.

According to another source from OK! Kris Jenner ‘wants this to be the best season ever’:

“He wants to close with a flourish, he wants an audience, and nothing better than this divorce drama to raise the numbers”, argues the informant.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

179
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

144
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

110
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

105
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

101
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

100
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

97
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

96
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

90
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

87
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top