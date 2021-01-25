Supposed separation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West serves to advance rating

A source points out that Kris Jenner wants to end the family reality show with a flourish and a lot of drama …

There are those who think that the supposed divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is just a publicity stunt to bring some drama to the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and thus open space for the new businesses that the family will take to the Hulu platform soon.

The rumor started mainly because the businesswoman took the matter to the final episodes of the family reality show on channel E!

And according to US Weekly magazine, Kanye is not happy that their alleged separation is being broadcast on television.

“He’s less than excited,” commented a source, stating that the singer does not approve of Kim’s decision to try to make money from an affair like that.

According to another source from OK! Kris Jenner ‘wants this to be the best season ever’:

“He wants to close with a flourish, he wants an audience, and nothing better than this divorce drama to raise the numbers”, argues the informant.