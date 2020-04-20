Surgery, fetish… Greg and Maeva Ghennam is clashent and revelations

Just like the majority of the French, the candidates of reality tv are confined to their homes. Private outputs, but especially shooting, they try as they can to entertain and get people talking about them. For example, during the speed dating organized in live Instagram by Sarah Lopez and Aqababe, the candidate of the Angels 12 did not hesitate to tackle her ex Jonathanthat left two months ago to this. Furious, Jonathan Matijas has responded to the clash of Sarah and has ratted on his new band of friends.

But since yesterday, another video of clash circulates on the social networks. Maeva Ghennam and Greg Yega quarrelled fiercely on Instagram ! Blasting News to explain to you.

Maeva Ghennam vs Greg : huge clash, flaws and revelations

Magali Berdah, the agent of the starlets of reality tv, and her new darling made in Maeva Ghennam to Marseille. In the evening, the two women have organized a live on Instagram with Greg and Paga in confinement together. If at the beginning of the live was all for the better, the tension is rising a notch and a huge clash broke out between Maeva and Greg separated from The inhabitants of Marseilles to the Caribbean.

Two days ago, Maeva Ghennam spent the night in the emergency room. “I spent the night in the hospital, because it was very serious… I thought I was going to die ! I had tachycardia up to 150. The doctors panicked, I made a hypo I don’t know what to… The temperature of my body was at 35 of a sudden (…), they have had to infuse both sides,” she said. Offended that Greg didn’t take any new attack : “I almost burst yesterday and I got 0 message !”

It is from there that everything is gone !

“Will you do it again, will do sports ! You have 22 years, it looks like you have 35 years ! With your nose to Michael Jackson ! You’re going to get up, thou shalt have no more nose, mortadella ! Will you redo the c*l“begins Greg. “Go shave, you have hair in the nostrils ! You’ve got beads ! Your eyes, it is a ball ! Your teeth are so yellow it looks like you’ve taken a hit of sun on the teeth ! You’re 20 years old and you’ve got the male pattern baldness !“replica Maeva.

And when Greg balance she feet rotten, Maeva made a revelation shock : “My feet you ate it every night ! The life of my mother, you’re a fetishist ! He sucks the toes !“. While Magali hiding a laugh behind, Greg continues to clasher : “Kim Kardashian cardboard on Wish !”

Magali and Maeva does not comply with the containment ?

This is the question asked by internet users. Seeing the video of the clash of Greg and Maeva, on the account of Magali Berdah, they were shocked to see that the manager Shauna Events, and the candidate of reality tv did not seem to respect the containment.

But the tweeters have some explanations to give them :

It is not in containment ? What does the Reash there ?

She is serious ? And it allows you to ask the other to stay home and she gets the world at her… what an example

The hotels are closed, and her boyfriend came to see her children in Marseille, so it was also an opportunity to see his children to it so they are in Maeva

Nope, but why settle its accounts clasher live in front of everyone they are in lack of buzz or what ? And Magali, she can’t stay home with his kids ?

