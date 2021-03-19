CELEBRITIES

Surprise actress Mia Khalifa By increasing her charms!

Posted on

New news that Mia Khalifa shared on her official Instagram account through her stories is that she decided to make an increase in her charms.

It should be noted that the social media celebrity is known to have large curves on top of her figure, however, the increase that was being made was not for this part of her body.

If you are a fan of Mia Khalifa you will know that for a few months she decided to exercise on a constant basis, today we have seen the flattering results that she has been having, and that is that she has also shared them with us.

However, as every vain woman surely wants to continue improving her figure, for this and has gradually worked every part of her now turned body so that she has the shape she desires and with which she is satisfied.

She recently shared a video in her stories where she was being augmented by a machine that also seems to massage her in this area of her figure, previously she had shared content of this type but with clothes.

In the post she recently made she appears wearing only a tiny outfit that is lost among her charms, while recording the scene she gave her some laughter to see herself so she did not endure and let out a rather sticky laugh.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

656
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

336
CELEBRITIES

Mr Pokora ultra crazy his wife Christina Milian on Instagram!

211
CELEBRITIES

Brad Pitt: His daughter Shiloh has given up her last name?

208
CELEBRITIES

M Pokora shocks his fans by talking about naturism with Cauet!

131
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton and Camilla will soon be able to laugh at their husbands!

131
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B is open-hearted about her beginnings in the world of rap!

112
CELEBRITIES

Rihanna sexy to remind fans that she has released her Rihanna Book!

110
ENTERTAINMENT

WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

103
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B criticized on the Web because of her ignorance on the 4K!

102
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton: her husband William angry at Harry after the Megxit!

To Top