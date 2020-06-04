Surprise : Drake released a mixtape of 14 tracks

Fans of Drake have had a nice surprise this morning. At 6 o’clock (French time), the canadian rapper unveiled “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” a mixtape of 14 tracks. Album, surprise-released without any promotion. On his account Instagram, he says : “My brothers, Oliver El-Khatib and OVOnoel have gathered a few songs that people asked me (some were leaked, others that were on SoundCloud, and a few new sounds). “

Among the songs available on this album surprise, we found the tube “Toosie Slide” that has a lot to say about him thanks to the chroégraphie Drake in the clip, recovery in mass on TikTok. But many collaborations are also on the program : Chris Brown was joined on ” Chicago Freestyle “, Future on “human Desires” or Playboi Carti on ” Bread 1993 “. Titles that were previously not available on major platforms of streaming.

A taste of its next studio album ? Yes. Drake took the opportunity to announce its release date : it remains for us a very long time to wait, since it should see the light of day in the summer of 2020, two years after ” Scorpion “. A new opus on which he had entrusted to the end of the month of February : “The last album was very dense. There were 2-sided and more than a score of pieces. For those who can, I’ll do something more realistic, more concise. It could be 10, 11 or 16 pieces. I also explored several musical genres and it is difficult to make a project of 7 pieces like this. “