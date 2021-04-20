Surprise Mia Khalifa wearing only one shirt without pants!

Beautiful model and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa shared a photo on Instagram where she was wearing only a shirt, belt, and high boots.

One of the personalities and celebrities of adult entertainment remains Mia Khalifa, recognized by millions, so much so that despite having retired years ago it remains one of the most sought after.

She herself admitted that in her closet she had more men’s shirts than pants, just a small sample of it was this flirtatious photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

In the image we see Khalifa sitting down, it looks like she’s waiting for someone, or maybe it was just the effect she wanted to give to the snapshot.

Wearing this striped blue shirt, the beautiful model and former actress in films for adults, let a little of her cute, tanned skin pee out.

With over a million 300 thousand red hearts and 7 thousand 559 reviews, even though it is not showing its huge charms or more skin could be a favorite of its admirers.

Definitely, Mia Khalifa knows very well how to alter the senses of her followers, either showing much or little clothes will always catch the attention of internet users, as she has done in recent years.