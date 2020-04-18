Surprise! Tom Hanks hosts SNL at home: 5 best moments

Surprise!

Tom Hanks hosted Saturday Night Livefirst episode of the distance which marked his first television appearance since he was revealed a month ago that he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the new coronavirus in Australia. The two have since recovered and returned to the United States, where they practiced the social distance to the house. And it’s the same for millions of others, SNL cast … the episode at a distance.

Check out the five best moments of SNL home, which has been pre-recorded:

1. Monologue from Tom Hanks:

Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a head semi-shaved – a look that he sported in his last role as an actor – has made a Tiger King reference, and has spoken of his diagnosis of coronavirus.

“I was the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and since I am more like dad in America than ever because nobody wants to be with me for a very long time and I make people uncomfortable”, he joked.

Later, Hanks responded to questions by two members of the public”, both played by himself.