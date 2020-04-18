Surprise! Tom Hanks hosts SNL at home: 5 best moments

Surprise!
Tom Hanks hosted Saturday Night Livefirst episode of the distance which marked his first television appearance since he was revealed a month ago that he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the new coronavirus in Australia. The two have since recovered and returned to the United States, where they practiced the social distance to the house. And it’s the same for millions of others, SNL cast … the episode at a distance.
Check out the five best moments of SNL home, which has been pre-recorded:
1. Monologue from Tom Hanks:
Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a head semi-shaved – a look that he sported in his last role as an actor – has made a Tiger King reference, and has spoken of his diagnosis of coronavirus.
“I was the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and since I am more like dad in America than ever because nobody wants to be with me for a very long time and I make people uncomfortable”, he joked.
Later, Hanks responded to questions by two members of the public”, both played by himself.
2. Call Zoom:
Members of the distribution Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon play receptionists older people who may not quite understand the etiquette of group video calls. Think of jokes about poop.
3. Music video Drake Pete Davidson:
The actor parody a song and a clip of Drake in a movie clip located in the basement of his mother, done by her mother.
4. Master classes Edition of quarantine:
SNL star Chloe Fineman prints made Timothy Chalamet, JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin of Tiger King in this Master classes parody.
5. Tribute to Hal Willner:
SNL cast, past and present, have recorded messages of tribute for Willner, a record producer who has supervised the music of skit for the show and recently died of complications of coronavirus to 64 years of age. They have also sung Lou ReedThis is “Perfect Day”.
The list of SNL the alumni who participated includedAdam Sandler, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Pandemic coronavirus Tuesdays at 22 h AND / 19 a.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC, and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.