Surprise! Tom Hanks hosts SNL at home: 5 best moments

Surprise!

Tom Hanks hosted the first episode of the distance of Saturday Night Live in what marked his first television appearance since revealing last month that he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the novel coronavirus in Australia. The two have since recovered and returned to the United States, where they practiced the social distance to the house. And it is the same for millions of others, including the cast of SNL … hence the episode remote.

Check out the five best moments from SNL at Home, which have been pre-recorded:

1. Monologue from Tom Hanks:

Speaking in front of a kitchen, Hanks, sporting a head semi-shaved – a look that he sported in his last role as an actor – has made a reference to Tiger King and has spoken of his diagnosis of coronavirus.

“I was the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus and since I am more like dad in America than ever because nobody wants to be with me for a very long time and I make people uncomfortable “, he joked.

Later, Hanks responded to questions by two members of the public”, both played by himself.

2. Call Zoom:

The cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon play receptionists, older people who may not quite understand the etiquette of group video calls. Think of jokes of shit.

3. Music video Drake Pete Davidson:

The actor parody a song and a clip of Drake in a movie clip located in the basement of his mother, done by her mother.

4. MasterClass Quarantine Edition:

The star of SNL Chloe Fineman prints made of Timothée Chalamet, JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin of Tiger King in this parody of a Masterclass.

5. Tribute to Hal Willner:

The cast of SNL, past and present, has recorded messages of tribute to Willner, a record producer who has supervised the music of skit for the show and recently died of complications of coronavirus to 64 years of age. They also sang “Perfect Day” by Lou Reed.

The list of former students of SNL who participated included Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, Tuesday to 22 h AND / 19 a.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC, and NBC News NOW.