Surprising before-and-after Nicky Minaj Is this really it? Look at the surgeries performed!

Nicky Minaj She started her career as a rapper was 16 years ago: she started to record mixtapes to promote themselves and have the opportunity for someone to listen, and to offer to record an album.

Mixtures of Nicki Minaj started to become very popular in 2007, when she was still a child. Currently, she was 37 years old and nothing could stop it; for example, his latest single alongside Karol G, ‘Tusa’, has been a true success.

Nicky Minaj.

But in recent times, several enemies have shown clearly that Nicky Minaj was not always the talent and beauty that characterize this epoch: when she was just Onika Tanya Maraj (her real name), it has gone unnoticed among the young people of his age.

Nicki Minaj has crossed the surgeon on several occasions, and not only parts of his body but also his face have been retouched: rhinoplasty, eyebrow lift, changes to the cheeks and eyelids, tightening of the chin, implants, front and rear, injections of Botox and collagen, and liposculpture.

This does not leave of side that, despite this great physical transformation Obvious with the old photos of the rapper, his talent is real and very good, popular in the world, and with thousands of followers on social networks and digital platforms. Amazing!